WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist TYLER BRADEN will be representing the state of TENNESSEE in NBC's new music reality show, "American Song Contest," based on the show "Eurovision Song Contest." The show, hosted by SNOOP DOGG and KELLY CLARKSON, will premiere on MONDAY, MARCH 21st at 8p (local times) on NBC.

The new show comes from the producers of NBC's "The Voice," and is set to run through MONDAY, MAY 9th. It will feature contestants -- some professional and some still undiscovered -- from all 50 U.S. states, five territories and WASHINGTON D.C., that will compete for the title of "Best Original Song." Among the music industry professionals joining BRADEN as contestants representing their home states are JEWEL, MICHAEL BOLTON, SISQO, THE CRYSTAL METHOD and MACY GRAY. BRADEN is an ALABAMA native who currently lives in the NASHVILLE area.

