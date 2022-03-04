Chantel

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WHOM/PORTLAND, ME welcomes CHANTEL for mornings, replacing JADD NAAMANI, who crossed the hall for the company at the beginning of FEBRUARY to program Top 40 sister WJBQ (Q97.9) (NET NEWS 2/1).

CHANTEL is no stranger to the early alarm clock, arriving from AUDACY Hot AC WOMX (MIX 105.1)/ORLANDO, where her dual roles were producing the JENN & DANA morning show and handling her own midday show. The NEW ENGLAND native has also spent time on the staff of AUDACY Hot AC WWMX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON.

