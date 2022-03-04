Over $78k Raised

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO's SHERMAN & TINGLE SHOW raised over $78k with its 5th Annual "Give A Vet A Pet" fundraiser. The show partnered with the AMERICAN VETERANS SERVICE DOG ACADEMY (AVSDA) to raise funds to help provide service dogs to local veterans suffering from PTSD. This year's proceeds make it possible to pair five separate service dogs with veterans.

In a joint statement, BRIAN SHERMAN and STEVE TINGLE said, “Year after year, we’re just amazed at the generosity of our DRIVE listeners. Their support of this important cause has such a positive impact on the lives of CHICAGO-area veterans who benefit tremendously from living and working with these service dogs."

