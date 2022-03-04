-
Marshmello, Vampire Weekend, Cage The Elephant Set For Texas' Float Fest
by Roy Trakin
March 7, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
MARSHMELLO, VAMPIRE WEEKEND, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, DEADMAU5, CHANCE THE RAPPER, LORD HURON, CHVRCHES, KAYTRANADA, 100 GECS, PUSHA T, TOVE LO, and ALY & AJ are among the headliners for this year's FLOAT FEST in GONZALES, TX on JULY 23-24.
The festival will also feature a two-mile tubing trek down the GUADALUPE RIVER
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.