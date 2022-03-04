Marshmello: Headlining Float Fest (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

MARSHMELLO, VAMPIRE WEEKEND, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, DEADMAU5, CHANCE THE RAPPER, LORD HURON, CHVRCHES, KAYTRANADA, 100 GECS, PUSHA T, TOVE LO, and ALY & AJ are among the headliners for this year's FLOAT FEST in GONZALES, TX on JULY 23-24.

The festival will also feature a two-mile tubing trek down the GUADALUPE RIVER

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.

