Captain Dan Geary Passes

DAN GEARY, known by his radio name "CAPTAIN DAN," a fixture on morning radio in ERIE, PA, for 35 years, passed away last THURSDAY (3/3) at the age of 72. GEARY worked in the radio business for more than a half-century, with stops at local stations such as WWGO (now WRTS), WJET-A, WXKC (CLASSY 100), and, most recently, as GM/morning host at LECOM noncommercial Classic Hits WMCE. He also served as a newsman (as SEAN MCGREGOR) on WJET-A.

Former colleague JULIE ELLIS said, “I start every morning listening to the CAPTAIN when I’m getting ready for work. I’ll miss him in so many ways, for the radio legend that he is and the friend he became to me. He’ll be missed by the community and certainly by me."

DAN is survived by his wife, MARY KAY, and his four children.

