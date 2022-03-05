Malone

TAXI LICENSE CORP. R&B KJLH (RADIO FREE 102.3)/LOS ANGELES has tapped CHRIS MALONE for PD duties. MALONE's resume includes PD/MD/PM drive at iHEARTMEDIA R&B WKAF/BOSTON; APD/PM drive at AUDACY R&B WQMG/GREENSBORO; PD at CURTIS MEDIA GROUP R&B WBZJ/RALEIGH; and PD at SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS noncommercial R&B WQOX/MEMPHIS; most recently, MALONE worked as Scheduling Consultant for MUSICMASTER, based in DALLAS.

MALONE said, "KJLH is such a unique gem that sits at the corner of community and culture, with over 50 years of goodwill and heritage in the LA market and beyond. It's a thrill to lead this talented team of creators to new levels digitally and over the air. Many thanks to the brilliant ownership of STEVELAND MORRIS a/k/a STEVIE WONDER and VP/GM KAREN SLADE for this wonderful opportunity."

SLADE added, "We are excited to welcome CHRIS to the KJLH team. CHRIS's expertise and strategic insights will ensure KJLH continues to thrive in the rankings and across-platforms, while maintaining our community connection and cultural authenticity."

