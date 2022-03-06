Sold

ALPHA MEDIA LICENSEE LLC is swapping Tejano KHHL (TEJANO 95.7, simulcasting KLEY)/KARNES CITY-SAN ANTONIO, TX to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for Top 40/Rhythmic K275CH (WE 102.9, fed by KINK-HD2)/GRESHAM, OR, which ALPHA already operates under an LMA. ALPHA will also pay down $111,000 of a lease for the TEXAS facility. KHHL is a rimshot signal for SAN ANTONIO and VICTORIA from a tower midway between the two cities.

In other filings with the FCC, HIGHWAY 64 RADIO, LLC is selling Oldies KDDD-A and Country KDDD-F (BIG COUNTRY 95.3)/DUMAS, TX to BEN BUCKLAND and GRANT MERRILL's SOUTHWEST MEDIA GROUP-DUMAS, LLC for $300,000 (assumption of $296,241 in debt and a closing payment of $3,759).

And CENTRO FAMILIAR CRISTIANO is selling noncommercial Spanish Religion KGIO (RADIO CADENA MANANTIAL)/ASTORIA, OR to GROWING CHRISTIAN FOUNDATION for $80,000.

