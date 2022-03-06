New Format

Following the closing of WBOC INC's purchase of the station from ADAMS RADIO OF DELMARVA PENINSULA, LLC last week (NET NEWS 3/1), Top 40 WOCQ (OC104)/SALISBURY, MD flipped to Country as "COAST COUNTRY 103.9/106.3" on FRIDAY (3/4), with new call letters WDRE. The 106.3 part of the signal comes the buyer's already Country WCEM-F/CAMBRIDGE, MD, formerly known as "CHESAPEAKE COUNTRY 106.3," which is now simulcasting.

The on-air lineup includes the syndicated BIG D & BUBBA in mornings, followed by local talent APRIL BRILLIANT and JASON LEE, and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's TASTE OF COUNTRY NIGHTS in evenings.

The new station's web site is here. Its FACEBOOK page is here. Listen live here.

