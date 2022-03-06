Approaching $8 Million Raised

Congratulations to everyone at NEW SOUTH RADIO's JACKSON, MERIDIAN and VICKSBURG, MS clusters, who collectively raised more than $441,000 during their 21st annual MISSIPPI MIRACLES RADIOTHON, held at CHILDREN'S OF MISSISSIPPI hospital MARCH 2nd-4th. In the event's more than two-decade history, it has now raised close to $8 million.

JACKSON GM/Market Mgr. BOB LAWRENCE said, “We have the most dedicated team committed to this community driven event every year. From the amazing, dedicated team at [CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK] and the hospital, to our incredibly talented personalities and brand managers, to the greatest group of sales and marketing strategists, and our most creative digital content team, everyone works so very long and hard to make this event better every year. I’m so very proud of every single one of them!”

Watch a video wrap-up and final tote board reveal here.

