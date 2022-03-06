Owens

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to LORIANNE CROOK, co-host of PREMIERE NETWORKS' THE CROOK & CHASE COUNTDOWN, on the loss of her husband of nearly 40 years -- and the show's longtime Executive Producer -- JIM OWENS. He died on FRIDAY, MARCH 4th in FRANKLIN, TN at the age of 84. CROOK was by his side at his passing.

OWENS a member of both the SOUTH CAROLINA and GEORGIA ENTERTAINMENT HALLS OF FAME, had a lengthy and distinguished career in television and radio production centered around Country music. It began with A CONCERT BEHIND PRISON WALLS in 1977, which featured JOHNNY CASH, LINDA RONSTADT and GUY CLARK. The following year, he created and launched the fan-voted MUSIC CITY NEWS COUNTRY AWARDS, which he would continue to produce and syndicate through 1990.

In 1983, he paired CROOK, an entertainment news correspondent, with television and radio personality CHARLIE CHASE to host THIS WEEK IN COUNTRY MUSIC, patterned after ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, but focused solely on one musical genre. In 1985, the then fledgling cable channel TNN: THE NASHVILLE NETWORK partnered with OWENS' company, JIM OWENS ENTERTAINMENT, for the creation of original content. That partnership lasted 15 years, with OWENS creating and producing muck of the network's programming, including the first daily and weekly Country music news shows, awards shows, variety specials, music documentaries and lifestyle programming through the '80s and '90s.

In 1993, CROOK & CHASE succeeded TNN's long-running NASHVILLE NOW show, hosted by RALPH EMERY. The show was later nationally-syndicated. OWENS continued to produce others shows including CLEBRITIES OFFSTAGE WITH LORIANNE CROOK, FUNNY BUSINESS WITH CHARLIE CHASE, as well as CELEBRITY KITCHEN for GAC.

In 2007 OWENS spearheaded the return of CROOK & CHASE to television, initially on RFD and later in syndication through 2015. On radio, THE CROOK & CHASE COUNTDOWN has been airing in syndication since 1989 on hundreds of stations nationwide.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in OWENS' name to the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM's digital preservation efforts. Funeral arrangements are pending.

