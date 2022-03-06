Randy Lane Is The Guest Speaker

Radio imaging, voiceover, programming and jingles one stop BENZTOWN partners with researcher P1 MEDIA GROUP, providers of research, strategies and consulting to radio stations worldwide, and the GLOBAL RADIO IDEAS FACEBOOK GROUP for a free webinar on THURSDAY, MARCH 10th at 10:00a (PST)/1:00p (EST)/7:00p (CET) called “Coaching Talent From Good to Great.”

The webinar is 40-minutes long and is hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN, and P1 MEDIA GROUP partner KEN BENSON, and features THE RANDY LANE COMPANY President and award winning talent coach RANDY LANE.

Register now for “Coaching Talent From Good to Great” when you click here. For more info, contact SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN or call (818) 842-4600.

