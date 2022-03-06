Radio555: Dutch Stations Support Ukraine

In a massive simulcast fundraiser on MARCH 7th across all major radio stations in the NETHERLANDS, DUTCH public broadcasters NPO 3FM, NPO RADIO 2 and RADIO 5 and privately owned 100%NL, QMUSIC, RADIO 10, RADIO 538, RADIO VERNOICA, SLAM! and SUBLIME simulcast for one day as RADIO 555, featuring a joint network program asking for help to support UKRAINE in its war against RUSSIA..

The station is named after the bank account number of the united help organisations, including UNICEF and RED CROSS. Listeners can request a song in exchange for a donation at giro555.nl.

Simulcasting across 10 stations, SUBLIME PD RICK WALTMANN, who coordinated the audio branding for RADIO555, commented on the creative challenge. “Each station normally has its own target demo and music format; varying from Top 40 to Oldies. Together we want to set the right tone, and appeal to as many people as possible. I asked PURE JINGLES if they could support our cause. Within days, a complete package was created in which our wishes were incorporated.”

The RADIO555 package symbolically consists of five jingle themes, each delivered in five versions, as well as five beds and drones. News, weather & traffic imaging and sweepers were included as well. RADIO555 broadcasts on FM, DAB+ and online all day.

Their jingle package continues to be heard on the purejingles.com/showcase page.

