Leonard Cohen: Now Under Hipgnosis

MERC MERCURIADES is at it again. HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT's latest acqusition is the song catalog of legendary ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee LEONARD COHEN.

With funding by BLACKSTONE LLP, HIPGNOSIS acquired rights in all 278 songs and derivatives written by COHEN, including "Hallelujah," one of the most beloved songs of all time, having been covered more than 300 times and sold almost 10 million copies as well as having been streamed more than 5 billion times across all services.

Within this, 127 songs are from COHEN’s STRANGER MUSIC catalog for which HIPGNOSIS has acquired the “songwriter’s share” of royalties, covering the period from the inception of his career through to the year 2000 and includes all derivative works, making a total of 211 songs. HIPGNOSIS has also acquired the ownership of 100% of the copyrights, “publisher’s share” and “songwriter’s share” of royalties in the OLD IDEAS catalog, which consists of all 67 songs plus derivative works written by COHEN from 2001 until his death, at age 82, in 2016.

The acquisition has been made by HIPGNOSIS SONGS CAPITAL, a partnership between HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT and BLACKSTONE LLP.

The COHEN ESTATE was represented by his longtime manager ROBERT KORY, KR CAPITAL PARTNERS and JONATHAN FRIEDMAN at STUBBS, ALDERTON and MARKULES LLP.

HIPGNOSIS Founder/CEO MERCURIADIS commented, “To now be the custodians and managers of LEONARD COHEN’s incomparable songs is a wonderful yet very serious responsibility that we approach with excitement and fully understand the importance of. LEONARD wrote words and songs that have changed our lives, none more so obvious than 'Hallelujah,' but there are so many more that we look forward to reminding the world of on a daily basis. He is revered all over the globe because of the magnitude of his work and we are delighted that the COHEN family and RORBERT KORY have chosen HIPGNOSIS in this most important decision of who to entrust with LEONARD’s legacy. We welcome them to the HIPGNOSIS family and look forward to working together to honor the songs of the great LEONARD COHEN.”

Added ROBERT KORY, "MERCK MERCURIADIS is unique in the music publishing world with his background as an artist manager. We know he cares about artists, and as a Québécois he has a particularly deep appreciation of LEONARD's unique status in popular music. The catalog is in good hands. The HIPGNOSIS team has been a pleasure to work with throughout the transaction."

