Top 40: Gayle Holds Top Spot; Latto Top 10; Dragons Top 15; Saweetie, CKAY Top 20; Tate, Dove Surge

* GAYLE holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "abcdefu" and is up another 396 spins

* DOJA CAT has two of the top 7 songs as "Woman" rises 9*-7* at +1298 spins

* LATTO goes top 10 with "Big Energy" leaping 12*-9* and +1589 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS continue to surge up the chart, going top 15 with "Enemy From League Of Legends" up 18*-15* and +1862 spins

* SAWETTIE goes top 20 with "Closer" featuring H.E.R., up 21*-18* and +941 spins

* CKAY enters the top 20 with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" up 22*-20*

* TATE MCRAE vaults 30*-22* with "she's all i wanna be" up over 1000 spins again this week at +1226

* DOVE CAMERON leaps 40*-31* with "Boyfriend" up 1027 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO returns with the top debut at 35* with "Bam Bam" featuring ED SHEERAN and 1590 spins

* Also back are 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER at 37* with "Complete Mess" with 1267 spins

* The final debut comes from KYGO and DNCE with "Dancing Feet" at 38* and are +989 spins

Rhythmic: Yung Bleu x Kehlani Take Top Spot; SZA Runner Up; Doja Cat Top 5; Gunna/Future/Young Thug Top 10

* YUNG BLEU x Kehlani takes over the top spot moving 3*-1* with "Beautiful Lies" at +387 spins

* SZA is the runner up with "I Hate U", up 4*-2* at +679 spins

* RCA has three of the top five as DOJA CAT rises 7*-5* with "Woman" up 550 spins

* GUNNA hits the top 10 with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, rising 12*-10* and +230 spins

* MUNI LONG enters the top 15 with "Hrs And Hrs" climbing 17*-15* and +284

* NICKI MINAJ moves top 20, up 25*-19* with "Do We Have A Problem?" featuring LIL BABY, up 454 spins

* FUTURE also goes top 20 with "Worst Day" up 23*-20* and +285 spins

* JACK HARLOW has the top debut at 33* with "Nail Tech" up 398 spins

* TYGA x DOJA CAT climbs aboard at 35* with "Freaky Deaky", up 516 spins

* SHENESEEA enters at 36* with "R U That" featuring 21 SAVAGE at +211 spins

* NARDO WICK debuts at 38* with "Me Or Sum" featuring LIL BABY at +174 spins

Urban: Kodak Black Holds Top Spot; SZA Runner Up; Muni Long Top 5; Chris Brown Top 10

* KODAK BLACK tops the Urban chart for a 3rd week with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB

* SZA is the runner up at both Rhythmic and Urban as "I Hate U" leaps 5*-2* and is +1189 spins

* MUNI LONG goes top 5 with "Hrs and Hrs" up 7*-4* and +543 spins

* CHRIS BROWN adds another top 10 hit to his long list as "Iffy" goes 12*-9* at +264 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 15, up 16*-12* with "Megan's Piano" at +218 spins

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN also go top 15, up 17*-14* with "Peru" at +255 spins

* FUTURE enters the top 20, up 25*-19* with "Worst Day" up 355 spins

* NARDO WICK is top 20 with "Me Or Sum" featuring LIL BABY, up 22*-20* at +218 spins

* SHENSEEA debuts at 32* with "R U That" featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 526 spins

* NICKI MINAJ debuts at 35* with "Do We Have A Problem?" featuring LIL BABY, and is +292 spins

* FIVIO FOREIGN, ALICIA KEYS, and KANYE WEST enter at 37* with "City Of Gods"

Hot AC: Bieber New Chart Topper; Gayle Top 5; Puth Top 10; Dragons, Alesso/Katy Perry Top 15

* JUSTIN BIEBER surges 4*-1* with "Ghost," up 494 spins

* GAYLE goes top 5 with her Top 40 chart topper "abcdefu," up 7*-5* and is up 581 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH enters the top 10 with "Light Switch," up 11*-10* and +213 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge into the top 15 - going 16*-11* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" - up 752 spins (over 1500 the last two weeks)

* ALESSO & KATY PERRY also enter the top 15 with "When I'm Gone," moving 17*-15* at +318 spins

* LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH is on the cusp of the top 20, moving 25*-21* with "Fingers Crossed," up 364 spins

* TRAIN leaps 34*-28* with "AM Gold," up 323 spins

* TATE MCRAE has the top debut at 37* with "she's all i wanna be," up 120 spins

* KYGO and DNCE debut at 38* with "Dancing Feet" at +246 spins

* LILY ROSE enters at 39* with "I Don't Smoke"

* The final debut comes from MIKU MARTINEAU with "Stay In This Moment" at 40*

Active Rock: Shinedown New #1; Chili Peppers Runner Up; Jelly Roll Top 10; Halestorm Top 15; Bad Wolves Top 20

* SHINEDOWN takes over the top spot as "Planet Zero" moves 2*-1* and is +210 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS soar into the runner-up spot, rising 6*-2* with "Black Summer" at +197 spins

* JELLY ROLL enter the top 10 with "Dead Man Walking," up 11*-10* and +134 spins

* HALESTORM go top 15, up 16*-14* with "The Steeple" at +107 spins

* BAD WOLVES go top 20, up 22*-19* with "If Tomorrow Never Comes," up 197 spins

* BADFLOWER leap 34*-30* with "Family' at +132 spins

* COHEED AND CAMBRIA debut at 39* with "The Liars Club"

* GOODBYE JUNE enters at 40* with "Three Chords"

Alternative: Imagine Dragons Hold Top Spot; Cannons Top 3; Portugal.The Man Top 10

* IMAGINE DRAGONS hold the top spot for a 5th week with "Enemy From League Of Legend"

* CANNONS go top 3, up 4*-3* with "Bad Dream" at +84 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN go top 10 with "What, Me Worry?," up 11*-9* and +152 spins

* Two songs inside the top 20 have triple digit spin gains

* BOB MOSES goes 14*-13* with "Love Brand New" - up 14*-13* and are +101 spins

* TURNSTILE jumps 18*-17* with "Mystery" at +131 spins

* LUMINEERS leap 32*-26* with "Where We Are," up 198 spins

* HIPPO CAMPUS debut at 31* with "Ride Or Die" at +288 spins

* SMITH debuts at 40* with "Scab"

Triple A: Coin Return To #1; Mitski Top 3; Portugal. The Man Top 5; Head And The Heart Top 10; Lucius Top 15

* COIN retake the top spot with "Chapstick" up 2*-1*

* MITSKI is top 3, climbing 6*-3* with "The Only Heartbreaker," up 80 spins

* PORTUGAL. THE MAN went top 5, up 7*-5* with "What, Me Worry?," at +87 spins

* HEAD AND THE HEART go top 10, up 15*-10* with "Virginia (Wind In The Heart)" and are +94 spins

* LUCIUS goes top 15 with "Next To Normal," rising 17*-15* and +31 spins

* SAM FENDER enters the top 20, up 22*-19* with "Seventeen Going Under"

* BOB MOSES also hits the top 20, rising 26*-20* with "Love Brand New"

* Four songs debut this week, led by JAPANESE BREAKFAST at 27* with "Slide Tackle"

* NEAL FRANCIS comes on at 28* with "Problems"

* BIG THIEF debuts at 29* with "Simulation Swarm"

* LUCY DACUS enters at 30* with "Kissing Lessons"

