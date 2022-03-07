McGurren (Photo: WUSN / Audacy)

AUDACY Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO morning co-host MELISSA MCGURREN's $10 million defamation suit against her former employer, HUBBARD RADIO, parent company of Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO, has been dismissed by a Federal court.

ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that the case, which involved the contents of an email from VP/Market Manager JEFF ENGLAND responding to MCGURREN's complaint to the U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION over a hostile work environment in part involving former longtime MIX morning host ERIC FERGUSON, was dismissed by U.S. DISTRICT COURT Judge RONALD A. GUZMÁN on MARCH 1st. GUZMÁN's ruling said that the email, taken in context, would not be understood to be harming MCGURREN's reputation or branding her a liar, as MCGURREN's suit contended.

MCGURREN's claims continue to be prosecuted in arbitration, while a separate lawsuit against HUBBARD by former Assoc. Producer CYNTHIA DENICOLO over FERGUSON's behavior continues.

