Perkey

Longtime former WHAS-A/LOUISVILLE morning host WAYNE PERKEY died SUNDAY (3/7) of COVID-19 at 84. The LOUISVILLE COURIER JOURNAL is reporting that PERKEY's family said he had been vaccinated and received a booster shot but contracted the virus and had recently been hospitalized.

After working at WATE-A and WNOX-A/KNOXVILLE and WALA-TV/MOBILE in the 1960s, PERKEY joined WHAS in 1969 and hosted mornings through his 1999 retirement. He was also well-known for his hosting of the "CRUSADE FOR CHILDREN" fundraiser on WHAS-TV for over 20 years. Since his retirement, PERKEY worked as a Realtor for WAKEFIELD REUTLINGER REALTORS in LOUISVILLE and as a professional speaker.

