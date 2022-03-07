Townley

COX MEDIA GROUP FOX affiliate KOKI-TV (FOX23)/TULSA News Producer JEN TOWNLEY has moved to sister News-Talk KRMG-A-F as co-host of the KRMG MORNING NEWS with DAN POTTER.

“We’re happy to be able to hire someone who is already a part of the COX MEDIA GROUP family; we already know JEN's skill set is top-notch,” said KRMG Dir./Branding & Programming LEVI MAY. “Her impressive news background and engaging personality will add depth to our content that I cannot wait to get on-air.”

“The search for DAN’s co-host was a monumental feat. We needed to select the right person,” added Market VP CATHY GUNTHER. “We are thrilled to be able to promote from within and glad JEN is able to hit the ground running on her first day.”

