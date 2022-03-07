Wolter

REPUBLIC RECORDS has named DAVID WOLTER Executive VP/A&R. Prior to joining REPUBLIC RECORDS, WOLTER was EVP at VIRGIN RECORDS at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP. WOLTER also worked at RCA in A&R, where he signed BLEACHERS/JACK ANTONOFF, WALK THE MOON, ELLE KING, and more.

REPUBLIC Co-President WENDY GOLDSTEIN said, "DAVID is not only one of the most respected A&R executives in the business, but he’s also an arbiter of culture. He has left an indelible mark on popular music with incredible and groundbreaking signings throughout his career. He really sets the tone for the future of our A&R team. We immediately connected from our first meeting, and he’s going to be a major asset to the evolution of our department."

WOLTER added, "My first ZOOM with WENDY was supposed to be 15 minutes long, but it ended up being two-and-a-half hours—and it was fantastic. MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN run REPUBLIC RECORDS like a family. They exhibit the utmost respect for their employees, and they’ve already given me an unprecedented amount of creative space in terms of A&R. We’re here to do right by our artists creatively and culturally, push boundaries, and challenge the marketplace. I look forward to empowering our roster."

« see more Net News