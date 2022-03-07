New Venture

Actor VINCE VAUGHN and former NFL players GREG OLSEN and RYAN KALIL are launching a podcast production company, AUDIORAMA, with backing from POWERHOUSE CAPITAL. BARSTOOL SPORTS Dir./Audio MIKEY FOWLER has joined the new venture as VP/GM; former PODCASTONE CEO PETGER MORRIS and RUBICON TALENT founder PETER RASKIN are serving as advisors. The first podcast from the company will be "YOUTH INC.," a show about youth sports hosted by OLSEN and sponsored by INVISALIGN.

FOWLER said, “VINCE, GREG, RYAN, and I are dedicated to making AUDIORAMA a podcast production company focused on building and developing each and every podcast we launch for the long haul rather than short term. We look forward to entering the playing field with top notch shows like YOUTH, INC. and distributing the kind of programming that audiences and advertisers alike crave.”

