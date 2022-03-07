Ballerini (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

Congratulations to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's KELSEA BALLERINI on taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with her latest hit, "Half Of My Hometown," featuring WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA's KENNY CHESNEY, making it her seventh #1 to date.

BALLERINI shared her appreciation on INSTAGRAM to all involved, writing, "I love every single person who is a part of this. @kennychesney you showed up in every way for this song and have become such a friend and brother through it. @nicatnitemusic @jammyrabbins @shanemcanally @rosscopperman thanks for getting wine drunk in a Florida Airbnb with me and digging for this one. Thank you Country radio, thank you @blackriverent and your amazing radio team. and thank you to the cheerleading coach who didn’t let me on the team, because I would have never picked up the guitar and gotten here."

Kudos to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT SVP/Promotion MIKE WILSON, Senior Dir./National Promotion BILL MACKY, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion BAILEY WHITE, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion THERESA FORD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE DAME, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOE CARROLL, and Coord./Promotion LIZ SCHERFF.









