Pahigian, Joerres

HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK) and News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE Pres./GM CARY PAHIGIAN is stepping away from his post effective MARCH 31st to pursue new professional opportunities. PAHIGIAN joined HEARST from SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/PORTLAND, ME in 2014. His duties will be absorbed by sister NBC affiliate WBAL-TV VP/FM DAN JOERRES.

“When CARY joined us eight years ago, he brought a wealth of experience at many of the nation’s most honored radio stations,” said HEARST TELEVISION President JORDAN WERTLIEB. “His passionate advocacy for local broadcasting and his strong appreciation for broadcasters’ important community service role were hallmarks of his spectacular success in managing WBAL RADIO and 98 ROCK to even greater heights. We wish him great success in his well-deserved next chapter.”

“I joined WBAL and 98 ROCK because of the exceptional leadership team and extraordinary culture at HEARST TELEVISION,” said nPAHIGIAN. “And my longtime teammate and friend DAN JOERRES epitomizes that level of managerial acumen. I know he will lead the outstanding teams throughout WBAL-TV, WBAL NEWSRADIO and 98 ROCK to even greater achievements. While I plan more adventures for my ongoing career, I leave HEARST with my gratitude for their support and providing me the opportunity of a lifetime.”

« see more Net News