Get Yer Gaga's Out

LADY GAGA has announced details of her SUMMER stadium tour, dubbed "THE CHROMATICA BALL" and kicking off JULY 17th.

The 14-city global tour includes several dates in cities announced before the pandemic and includes 8 new markets added to the schedule.

The tour will start in EUROPE at MERKUR-SPIEL ARENA in DUSSELDORF on JULY 17th, FRIENDS ARENA in STOCKHOLM on JULY 21st, STADE DE FRANCE in PARIS JULY 24th, GELREDOME in ARNHEM on JULY 26th, and TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM in north LONDON on JULY 29-30. Moving to NORTH AMERICA, the tour will hit ROGERS CENTRE in TORONTO on AUGUST 6th, NATIONALS PARK in WASHINGTON on AUGUST 8th, MET LIFE STADIUM in the MEADOWLANDS on AUGUST 11th, CHICAGO's WRIGLEY FIELD on AUGUST 15th, FENWAY PARK in BOSTON on AUGUST 19th, GLOBE LIFE FIELD in ARLINGTON, TX AUGUST 23rd, TRUIST PARK outside ATLANTA on AUGUST 26th, ORACLE PARK in SAN FRANCISCO on SEPTEMBER 8th, and DODGER STADIUM in LOS ANGELES SEPTEMBER 10th.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows are on sale now with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for this SUMMER's concerts.

« see more Net News