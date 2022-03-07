Nolan, Farman

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY/WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS and 99.7)/ Monmouth-Ocean welcomes longtime Tri-State traffic reporting fixture JOE NOLAN to the cast of "ROBBY & ROCHELLE IN THE MORNING," debuting on MONDAY 3/14th.

NOLAN will join longtime news anchor DIANNE DEOLIVERA and staff meteorologist "NOR'EASTER" NICK PITTMAN on the morning show. NOLAN began his traffic career back in the day covering the commute for DAN INGRAM, on then MUSICRADIO WABC-A/NEW YORK. For many years that followed, he was heard on WPLJ/NEW YORK and then WCBS-F/NEW YORK. NOLAN remarked, "I always try to work at stations that ROSS BRITTAIN also works at…oh yeah, and ROBBY BRIDGES too!"

Concurrently, 5-year station staffer HUNTER FARMAN is now anchoring information updates on PAUL VAN DUSEN’s afternoon show, in addition to his role as a show producer and weekend jock.

BRIDGES, who doubles as PD and morning co-host added "We believe great radio is all about great content and we are beyond pleased to enhance our commitment to full service information in drive time. JOE NOLAN is the dean of radio traffic anchors and it's going to be fun working with him again! Plus, it's great to promote HUNTER to his new role keeping listeners up to date at the end of their day."

