Top 10

Stop us if you've heard this before, but INDEED once again led all national radio advertisers, paid and otherwise, atop MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 6, making it nine of the last ten weeks in the lead for the employment site. The top three slots remained static, with iHEARTRADIO promos and PROGRESSIVE still in second and third places, respectively. This week's beneficiary of iHEART's podcast promo program is "BIG BROTHER: NORTH KOREA'S FORGOTTEN PRINCE," landing in seventh place, while promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS continued to find a spot in the top 10.

The top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #1; 75001 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#2; 73550)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 61018)

4. BABBEL (#5; 48083)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 41652)

6. CRICKET (#6; 36609)

7. BIG BROTHER: NORTH KOREA'S FORGOTTEN PRINCE PODCAST (--; 30485)

8. AUTOZONE (#10; 29749)

9. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (#8; 28999)

10. CIRCLE K (#15; 27602)

