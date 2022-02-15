Snoop Dogg (Photo: agwilson / Shutterstock.com)

Gaming and Youth Culture company FAZE CLAN has announced that Rapper & DEATH ROW RECORDS Owner SNOOP DOGG will join the Board of Directors and become a member of the talent network for the company. SNOOP will represent FAZE CLAN with the official name FAZE SNOOP. As the latest talent member, SNOOP DOGG will co-create content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise with the brand while appearing on FAZE CLAN’s platform.

FAZE CLAN announced on OCTOBER 25th, 2021, that it will merge with BRPM, a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to close in SPRING 2022. In his role as a director, SNOOP DOGG will bring his extensive entertainment industry insights and his passion for WEB3, gaming and culture as FAZE CLAN charts its course as a public company. A full list of the expected post-merger Board of Directors will be announced later this month.

CSO/FAZE CLAN Kai Henry said, “The organic relationship between FAZE and SNOOP has been building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome FAZE SNOOP to the family. As the original internet kid and first generation gamer, SNOOP has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming. Today, SNOOP is a prominent voice in the emerging WEB3 community and we have exciting plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases.”

SNOOP added, "It only makes sense to partner with FAZE CLAN as both a team member and on the Board of Directors. The Youth identifies with their brand and that’s something my son, CORDELL, knew, which is why he brought us together."

