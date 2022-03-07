New Brand

BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN SEATTLE)/SEATTLE has rebranded as "SEATTLE SPORTS." The station remains the ESPN RADIO affiliate in the market, with the new branding emphasizing the station's local content.

“Our focus and investment has always been live and local,” said BONNEVILLE SEATTLE SVP/Market Manager CATHY CANGIANO. “We are more than a radio station. We are SEATTLE SPORTS, a content creator that distributes the best in SEATTLE Sports across multiple platforms.”

The branding echoes that used by BONNEVILLE sister station KMVP/PHOENIX, which offers sports content on the air and online under the brand "ARIZONA SPORTS."

