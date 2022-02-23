Summers

In this week's "Women To Watch" column, ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE' talks to NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE's BROOKE SUMMERS, who is the voice of TONIGHT's (3/7) 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS.

Get to know SUMMERS, who chats about her transformation to the Country format, and how she scored the amazing ACM gig. Click here to read more.

