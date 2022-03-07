Pines, DiMarco

With the closing of its purchase of the stations formerly owned or operated by ESPN (NET NEWS 3/2), GOOD KARMA BRANDS has appointed its SVP and former CLEVELAND Market Mgr. SAM PINES as Market Manager for Sports KSPN-A (ESPN 710)/LOS ANGELES and has hired former ESPN AUDIO Sr. Dir./Sales VINNY DIMARCO as Market Mgr. for Sports WEPN-F (98.7 ESPN) and WEPN-A (1050 ESPN)/NEW YORK.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have both SAM and VINNY in their respective roles,” said CEO CRAIG KARMAZIN. “SAM has distinguished himself as a leader both inside and outside the company, and will bring creativity and take a relationship-focused and marketing savvy approach to ESPN LOS ANGELES. VINNY’s background at ESPN NEW YORK and his relationships within NEW YORK CITY and throughout both GOOD KARMA and ESPN make him a well-liked and respected leader who will keep teammates, advertising partners and our fans at the forefront of all that we do and achieve.”

“I’m excited to be part of the team at ESPN 710,” said PINES. “It’s rare that an opportunity comes along where we can invest our resources in a place that has such a well-established foundation of great local sports talk, significant play by play rights, including the 18-time champion LAKERS, the SUPER BOWL champion RAMS, LAFC and the ANGELS, and the power and reach of ESPN’s digital assets. I’m looking forward to bringing a marketing-first approach to working with advertisers to such a great city and sports community.”

DIMARCO said, “After working closely with GKB for so many years, inside DISNEY/ESPN, I’m thrilled to join the team and return to my roots in the local NEW YORK market. “98.7 ESPN and 1050 ESPN’s collection of assets is second to none. Our on-air talent is among the best in the business, and they resonate with every NEW YORK sports fan. Add to that our play-by-play partnerships with the JETS, KNICKS, RANGERS and ISLANDERS and you have some of the most compelling content in all of Sports. For our advertising partners, our multi-channel offerings, including ESPN digital media, provide impactful marketing opportunities with best-in-class service and execution. I’m very excited for the future of ESPN NEW YORK and our partners!”

« see more Net News