(L-R): Davis, Wilson, Molson Coors’ Pete Coors, Bardella, Cruz and Slay

Country tip sheet THE MORNING HANGOVER (TMH) sold out its inaugural HANGOVER FEST 2022 at the HOUSE OF BLUES LAS VEGAS at MANDALAY BAY RESORT last night (3/6), bringing in a $50,000 donation from presenting sponsor COORS LIGHT. PICKLEJAR and performer DREW BALDRIDGE presented a check for $12,000. RCA NASHVILLE's CHRIS YOUNG surprised the audience with a performance and a personal donation of $7,000 in celebration of his seven nominations for TONIGHT's 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) AWARDS, bringing the event's donation total to $69,000, all of which goes to ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC.

In addition to YOUNG and BALDRIDGE, the event also featured performances from DUSTIN LYNCH, HARDY, JORDAN DAVIS, SCOTTY McCREERY, LAINEY WILSON, ADAM DOLEAC, MORGAN EVANS, CAITLYN SMITH, TENILLE TOWNES, LACY KAYE BOOTH, HANNAH ELLIS, JORDAN FLETCHER, BRELAND, KAT & ALEX, CONNER SMITH, and comedian DUSTY SLAY (NET NEWS 1/25). It was promoted by LIVE NATION and produced by management company FUSION MUSIC.

“The live music experience is the heartbeat of THE MORNING HANGOVER,” said TMH Founder and Publisher KURT BARDELLA. “I started THE MORNING HANGOVER so that artists I believed in, like the ones we had on our stage last night, could have a bigger platform to share their songs, stories and connect directly with the fanbase ... I am so grateful to everyone who took part of #HANGOVERFEST22 and helped make it such a huge success."

“We are grateful to be able to get everyone together again for a great night of music in LAS VEGAS,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. “Thanks to the generous donations from COORS LIGHT and CHRIS YOUNG, we can further the mission of ACM LIFTING LIVES.”

TMH's digital initiative will follow DAVIS, HARDY, LYNCH, McCREERY, SLAY, WILSON and others during their tours this summer for behind-the-scenes content. More TMH events will be announced soon.

