End Of An Era

JOHN MAYER took to INSTAGRAM on FRIDAY (3/4) to announce that he’d be leaving his 21-year recorded music home, COLUMBIA RECORDS.

His post read:

“After 21 years, eight studio albums, and some wonderful personal and creative relationships, I have decided not to renew my recording agreement with COLUMBIA RECORDS. Hard as it is to say goodbye, I’m excited to pursue new avenues of making music, both of my own and with other artists.

I love music more than ever, and I believe some of my best work still lies ahead.”

His most recent (and final?) album release for the label, “Sob Rock,” arrived last JULY. To date, the album has yielded two #1 MEDIABASE AAA singles “Last Train Home” and “Wild Blue,” with the latter peaking at #19 on the Hot AC chart.

