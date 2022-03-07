-
Salem Radio Network Signs Up To Use ARC Software
March 8, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SALEM RADIO NETWORK has signed up to use ARC SOFTWARE's media research platform for affiliate relations.
SALEM SVP/Spoken Word Format PHIL BOYCE said, “JASON and his team have provided a simple system, getting us up and running quickly. His insight into how to stay organized as we grow is very impressive, and I am delighted to be doing business with them.”
ARC Founder JASON BAILEY said, “The excitement continues here at ARC in 2022. One of the first radio shows I added when running WORC-AM in WORCESTER years ago was MIKE GALLAGHER. I spent time with MIKE in his EMPIRE STATE BUILDING offices and have been a fan ever since. Having him and all the other amazing talent at SRN now being added to stations across AMERICA using our software, ARC, is a pinch me moment.”