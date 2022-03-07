Kids & Family Program

SPOTIFY is continuing its "Sound Up" training program for underrepresented podcasters with a new version geared towards the family podcast category.

"Sound Up US: Kids and Family 2022" will be a five month training course for up to 10 selected aspirants using in-person training and virtual workshops, learning how to create and develop high-quality podcasts with input from experts in child development, education, and content safety, and culminating in the production of podcast pilot episodes. Podcast strategist REKHA MURTHY and storytelling and communications coach DAWN J. FRASER are facilitating the program. FRASER and SPOTIFY Head of Kids Audio Content VERDELL WALKER will be hosting a live session on SPOTIFY GREENROOM on MARCH 24th at 3p (ET) to talk about the program and answer questions.

Applications are being accepted through APRIL 8th, with those making the shortlist notified on APRIL 25th and finalists notified the week of MAY 2nd; find out more, register for the GREENROOM session, and apply by clicking here.

« see more Net News