A New Rocker In Florida

ALL ACCESS has learned that SUN BROADCASTING WHEL-HD2/FORT MYERS, FL is launching as ROCK 103.3. SUN BROADCASTING's Active Rock WXNX (93X)/FT. MYERS-NAPLES, FL flipped to Country WHEL (HELL YEAH! 93.7) back in the FALL of 2020, leaving former PD ANTHONY "ROACH" PROFFITT and staff on the beach.

Now the WHEL-HD2 signal is rocking according to a message last week on ROACH's FACEBOOK page saying, "I can't be more excited to be part of this new station and back in the rock world. I'd like to introduce "Rock 103.3". We may have a small stick, but we have big balls. In LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA (CAPE CORAL, FORT MYERS, FORT MYERS BEACH, and LEHIGH) tune into 103.3 on your FM dial and if you have an HD Radio even better...go HD2 93.7. Thank you to everyone for their support over the past 15 months, 23 days and 4 hours, but who's counting? Let's rock!"

ROACH says he'll be the MD/APD and on the air, and ALL ACCESS has also learned that Voiceover talent AUSTIN KEYES has been added to the station. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

