Annual Breakfast, Awards Presentations On Tap

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has announced its annual Breakfast will take place APRIL 27th at 7a (PT) in the BRAHMS ROOM of the ENCORE HOTEL during the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS.

The BFA's annual Breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting. During the meal, LEADERSHIP AWARDS will be presented in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community. In addition, the LOWRY MAYS EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARD will be given to an individual whose work in broadcasting exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.

Last year’s Breakfast was postponed due to the pandemic; therefore, the honorees that were previously announced in 2021 will be recognized and presented with their award at this year’s Breakfast.

The Leadership Award honorees are:

• ALLEN MEDIA GROUP's BYRON ALLEN

• CUMULUS MEDIA's PIERRE BOUVARD

• Retired QUINCE MEDIA President/CEO RALPH OAKLEY

• KATZ RADIO GROUP's CHRISTINE TRAVAGLINI

• Retired NAB EVP Media Relations DENNIS WHARTON

Former U.S. Senator and NAB Special Advisor GORDON SMITH will receive the LOWRY MAYS EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING honor.

To register or to reserve a page in the Program Guide, broadcasters can visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org/leadershipbreakfast, or contact the FOUNDATION at (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

