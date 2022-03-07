Issuing NFTs For Grammys

ONEOF has unveiled the details of their exclusive NFT collection with THE RECORDING ACADEMY in celebration of the GRAMMY AWARDS The collection officially launched yesterday with a free NFT available to all fans featuring a single "golden ticket" NFT for an all-inclusive travel stipend for two to the 64th annual GRAMMY AWARDS in LAS VEGAS APRIL 3rd.

Over the next three weeks, the collections will feature digital works created by three renowned NFT artists from diverse backgrounds that highlight ONEOF’s mission to support women and POC in the WEB3 space.

The artists include THANKYOUX, who started on the streets of L.A. and has exhibited paintings and sculptures in museums around the world; EMONEE LaRUSSA, an EMMY-winning director and animator that has worked with KANYE WEST and LIL NAS X, and ANDRE OSHEA, a 3D animator that has worked with ADULT SWIM, SNAPCHAT, TIDAL and JOHN LEGEND. Each artist will create a series of limited-edition collectible works inspired by the GRAMMY AWARDS.

Each artist will have a week devoted to their drop and will include multiple tiers of rarity.

The collections will be issued as follows: Free NFT (3/7), The EMONEE Collection by EMONEE LaRUSSA (3/15), The ANDRE Collection by ANDRE OSHEA (3/22) and THANKYOUX Collection (3/29).

Dedicated to charitable causes, ONEOF offers artists using their platform the option to donate portions of their NFT proceeds to charities of their choice, while also enabling fans to pay with credit and debit cards as well as cryptocurrencies.

This exclusive partnership will release NFTs that will commemorate the 64th, 65th and 66th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS. This collaboration will also be featured in a spot that airs during the GRAMMY AWARDS telecast.

Commented THE RECORDING ACADEMY SVP Partnerships & Business Development ADAM ROTH, "We are thrilled for this partnership with ONEOF and to be dropping these exclusive NFT collections leading up to the 64th annual GRAMMY AWARDS. To be on the forefront of technology while simultaneously serving the music community with a new and innovative platform is only the beginning of what NFTs are doing to change the musical landscape and to generate more income for music creators."

ONEOF Co-Founder/QUINCY PRODUCTIONS President ADAM FELL added, "ONEOF is looking forward to celebrating the biggest night in music with the RECORDING ACADEMY, bringing this new technology to artists and fans in an accessible and environmentally friendly way. The art that THANKYOUX, EMONEE LaRUSSA and ANDRE OSHEA have created is one of a kind and we are honored to be able to play a part in the opportunity for a fan to win a ticket to see the AWARDS in VEGAS on APRIL 3rd."

