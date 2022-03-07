Today We Celebrate

ALL ACCESS and members of the broadcast and audio industries are honoring INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S HISTORY DAY with a variety of events in honor of the celebration.

First, ALL ACCESS kicks it off with an early edition of this week's "Women To Watch," featuring the voice of last night's 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE's BROOKE SUMMERS. Get to know her and how she got such an amazing opportnity.

And take a look at other amazing women featured in "Women To Watch" this year, like LISA WORDEN, Alternative Rock Brand Manager/iHEARTMEDIA and PD/KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES; BEATA MURPHY, iHEARTMEDIA PD/KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES and ATLANTIC recording artist GAYLE.

AUDACY has produced a series of vignettes highlighting trailblazing women in music, sports, entertainment, science, politics and more to celebrate WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH. They will run on participating stations across all formats through the end of MARCH, and feature such iconic women as actress/artist JENNIFER LOPEZ, actress/producer TARAJI P. HENSON, and KATHERINE SWITZER, who became the first woman to run the BOSTON MARATHON. These special vignettes can be heard locally in AUDACY markets or on the AUDACY streaming app.

iHEARTMEDIA Country KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER's DENISE PLANTE will host an event for the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY's (ACS) Researchers Campaign, supporting women cancer researchers. The event will take place TODAY (3/8) at 4:30 (MT) at MARATA GALLERY in DENVER. To get involved, email Heidi.weisman@cancer.org. It's part of PLANTE's effort to raise money for the organization in honor of her late father, FRANK NELSON (NET NEWS 2/25).

Pres./iHEARTMEDIA’s Region and 106.7 THE BULL, BRENDA EGGER said, “DENISE honoring her dad by helping others is the personification of service. We are proud of her tireless efforts to help ease the burden of cancer for both patients and their loved ones.”

The AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY is a top supporter of women in cancer research. Currently, half of the ACS's grantees are women, most in their early careers. For more info on how to get involved in supporting the campaign, click here.

iHEARTMEDIA and SEEHER are teaming up to celebrate INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY with the second annual iHEARTRADIO SEEHER HEAR HER: CELEBRATING WOMEN WHO MAKE MUSIC AND CULTURE. The special event will feature inspiring conversations with ALICIA KEYS, MAREN MORRIS, AVRIL LAVIGNE and more women in music and culture on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages TODAY, (3/8), at 8p (ET).

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON will be "Locking arms with all the iHEART stations. We are showcasing the best in BUZZ female artists at 5p (CT) time with the 'SEE HER, HEAR HER' MUSIC HOUR," said KTBZ PD & Radio Rock Brand Coordinator/National Programming Group ELLIOTT WOOD. "It is a localized music hour so each station in each format will have a unique music presentation that hour. All through the day we will have audio vignettes from Rock and ALT female artists talking about IWD day and about female's empowerment in the music industry. And females take the lead in all of the dayparts on THE BUZZ. Should be a fun day!"

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT PD JADE SPRINGART told ALL ACCESS, "We’re doing a feature on our website focusing on the female jocks/hosts at the station. We’re also doing another feature on the site highlighting influential women from MICHIGAN. In addition, Afternoon host MELTDOWN’s '4-play at 4' theme will be INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY." BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA MD SARA PARKER notes, "We're creating a video and audio montage of female rockers for the station."

CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE, NY shared with ALL ACCESS that they will be celebrating INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY with all female-identifying artists, acts, and music to take over airplay along with female announcers, special guests, and musicians. RADIO WOODSTOCK’s on-air hosts AJA WHITNEY, CARLY WALSH, and EMMA PHILIPPAS will join former WDST MD and current Host/Producer of SHERROES RADIO CARMEL HOLT. RADIO WOODSTOCK MD AJA WHITNEY said, "They say 'women are the future, but I think it's pretty clear, women are RIGHT NOW, and have always been a force. Embracing our power in music and beyond."

The DIGITAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION's (DIMA)'s all-female Board of Directors and female staff are set to celebrate INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY by commending the extraordinary work of women in music and underscoring the importance of gender equality in the streaming industry. This INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY, the association of the major music streaming services – APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON, PANDORA, SPOTIFY and YOUTUBE – shares reflections on the value of gender equality for a sustainable, equitable future from DIMA’s all-female board of directors and majority female staff.

The DIMA Board said in a joint statement, “As an exception in an industry where business and policy discussions are often dominated by men, we’re proud to have DIMA’s woman-led board be an example for the industry. We applaud the contributions our companies and the streaming industry make to sustainability and gender equality, the theme of this year’s UN INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY.” DIMA VP/Legal, KIRSTEN DONALDSON, added, “[It’s] an opportunity to remind us of how far we’ve come toward being in the room, at the table, and on the Board, and of how far we have yet to go.”

SOUNDCLOUD will celebrate "Women In Music" for WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH by featuring month-long curated content and homepage playlists that elevate and celebrate a wide range of talented artists in line with SOUNDCLOUD’s theme of the month BREAKING THE BIAS: ELEVATING AND CELEBRATING WOMEN IN MUSIC. SOUNDCLOUD has begun releasing a WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH edition of “SELECTED BY," a series of exclusive artist-curated playlists, from a variety of female artists including CHARLI XCX, LILIANNA WILDE, DAISY WORLD, MXMTOON, ILHAM, and more. The playlists consist of tracks from inspirational women in the industry who make them feel empowered and represented, with many of them including audio commentary about these artists’ passions and inspirations.

ASCAP Experience will host its first session of 2022, "Worldly Women in Music." The panel features powerful women in composing, songwriting, and more in celebration of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY and WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH. The panel takes place today (3/8) at 3p (ET)/ 12p (PT) and will feature: GERMAINE FRANCO, Oscar-nominated composer, ENCANTO and COCO; TANIA LEÓN, PULITZER PRIZE winning composer, STRIDE; and AMY WADGE, #1 Songwriter, "Thinking Out Loud." MELINDA NEWMAN, BILLBOARD Executive Editor, WEST COAST and NASHVILLE, will moderate. RSVP here at ascapexperience.com to be notified of the start of the session.

