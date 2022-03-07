Continues To Innovate

MUSICMASTER SCHEDULING has just released a major upgrade with its PRO VERSION 8, introducing several innovations in music scheduling, creating more efficiency for today’s busier-than-ever music programmers, with tools designed to shortcut their workflows and put more useful information at their fingertips.

First, in partnership with I LIKE MUSIC, MUSICMASTER now offers a built-in music store which makes it possible for users to search for and download high-quality licensed music tracks. Songs are automatically added to the MUSICMASTER library with all the metadata filled in, including detailed song and album information, and identifiers such as ISRC number. Users can also fill in metadata on existing songs in their library without additional fee.

I LIKE MUSIC is one of the largest licensed broadcast song libraries in the world, with a broad collection of classic, international, and current tracks, offering competitive per-track pricing, which also covers the mechanical license globally.

To complement the music store, MUSICMASTER also now offers a built-in Audio Editor which can normalize levels, trim silence, adjust runtime, automatically set a segue point based on waveform analysis.

Current-based formats will benefit from a new scheduling tool called RECOMBINANT SCHEDULING, designed for priority categories, where stations may have several songs in high rotation with the same primary or contributing artists.

A few other time-saving features of note include a FLEXRULES wizard that helps users build controlled variety into their clocks, highlight filters available in the Library as well as the Schedule Editor, and Fallback Categories to quickly access more options when replacing songs in the schedule editor.

