'Mo' Cooper

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON has tapped MAUREEN "MO" COOPER as Creative Services Director.

COOPER was previously Creative Services Director for COX MEDIA HOUSTON for 10 years. She started her media career while attending SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY, and held roles on-air and in production at local stations WWHT, WBBS and WYYY, rising to Creative Services Director and Production Director during her tenure there. Cooper then spent seven years as Imaging/Production Director for COX MEDIA ORLANDO’s WPYO and WPYM before relocating to HOUSTON. Most recently, she has imaged CUMULUS MEDIA’s KPLX and KSCS/DALLAS and will continue in that role, in addition to her new duties as Creative Services Director for KRBE.

KRBE PD/CUMULUS MEDIA VP Hot AC LESLIE WHITTLE commented, “I’m beyond impressed with MO’s creativity both in and out of the studio and am excited about the unique perspective she brings to KRBE. She’s a proven innovator in the Creative Services field and I’m thrilled to have her as part of the KRBE team.”

Added COOPER, “I am overjoyed to be part of the team at KRBE! The positive energy here is contagious. I feel so lucky to be in a place where creative imaging is valued and appreciated.”

