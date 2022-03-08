Discounted Tickets Available

Presented by GIBSON, MUSICARES MUSIC ON A MISSION is a virtual concert scheduled for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30 at 5p PDT/8p EDT. The GRAMMY WEEK event will feature never-before-seen performances and inspirational stories all supporting MUSICARES mission to help the people behind the music. 100% of the proceeds will be distributed to the music community in need.

A limited number of discounted presale tickets are available here.

You can get more information about MUSICARES here.

