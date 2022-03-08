-
MusicCares Music On A Mission Virtual Concert Set For March 30
March 8, 2022 at 4:42 AM (PT)
Presented by GIBSON, MUSICARES MUSIC ON A MISSION is a virtual concert scheduled for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30 at 5p PDT/8p EDT. The GRAMMY WEEK event will feature never-before-seen performances and inspirational stories all supporting MUSICARES mission to help the people behind the music. 100% of the proceeds will be distributed to the music community in need.
A limited number of discounted presale tickets are available here.
You can get more information about MUSICARES here.