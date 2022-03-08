Deener

UNION BROADCASTING Sports ESPN LOUISVILLE (WHBE-A (ESPN 680) and WLCL (93.9 THE VILLE)/LOUISVILLE) VP/ morning host DREW DEENER was arrested FRIDAY (3/5) on a charge of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury). An arraignment is scheduled for WEDNESDAY (3/9).

The LOUISVILLE COURIER-JOURNAL reports that police found a woman on a bench who told then DEENER and she had been in an argument when he slammed her head into the side of a vehicle. She declined medical care at the scene. DEENER was arrested and released after posting $1,000 cash bond.

