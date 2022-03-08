Rodriguez

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Pres./COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ has been named to the Board of Directors of the HISPANIC MARKETING COUNCIL.

"Being named to the board of directors of the HMC is truly an honor and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the rest of the board and HMC as a whole to further their mission," said RODRIGUEZ. "I've spent my career championing Hispanic media and marketing and understanding the unique dynamics of the Latino consumer. Latinos have never been more prominent in terms of size, influence and purchasing power and I look forward to bringing my passion and expertise to HMC."

