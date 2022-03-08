Study

A study conducted by the RECORDING ACADEMY with ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY and BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC says that discrimination against women in the music industry is "prevalent" and that women in the business are "overworked and underpaid," needing to hold down multiple jobs to make ends meet, yet a majority of respondents said they were satisfied with their choice of career.

The "Women in the Mix" study, released TODAY (3/8), INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY, surveyed more that 1,600 respondents across the U.S., and was built upon the baseline results from a 2019 BERKLEE study. Among the results, the survey found 84% of respondents saying they had faced discrimination, 77% alleging that they had been subjected to unequal treatment due to their gender, and 56% saying they felt their gender had affected their employment, the latter most frequently expressed by music creators and performers (65%). More than half (57%) of the respondents said they have two or more jobs, 24% work 40-51 hours per week, and an additional 28% work over 50 hours per week, but 36% make less than $40,000 per year, with 48% of creators and performers falling into that category. Despite that, 78% said they were satisfied with their careers.

Other findings included roughly 50% prioritizing career advancement over parenthood, gender-expansive people being 16% less satisfied with their careers than respondents who identified as women, and 93% saying mentorship contributed to their careers.

Recommendations offered by respondents included recruitment pledges by music industry employers, paid internships and grants, mentorship initiatives, development of "soft skills" like negotiation and networking, more paid days off, and support for advocacy groups and initiatives. In light of the study's findings, the RECORDING ACADEMY has donated $10,000 to each of BEATS BY GIRLZ, FEMME IT FORWARD, GIRLS MAKE BEATS, SHE IS THE MUSIC, and WOMEN'S AUDIO MISSION.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that we are amplifying women's voices and our lived experiences," said RECORDING ACADEMY CO-Pres. VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES. "The 'Women In The Mix' study is a groundbreaking account of the realities and decisions that we as women working in music are publicly and privately making each day. By centering this study around active listening, learning and building solutions, we've armed the industry with valuable data about the barriers affecting women in music and how we can together take a stand. We're thankful to the more than 1,600 respondents that participated, whose voices are helping us shape the approach to achieving equity in the industry."

"Listening to these individuals and hearing their stories is an important part of making them and their experiences visible," said ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY Dir./Popular Music ERIN BARRA, author of the study. "When trying to create meaningful change you have to speak directly to the people who will be most affected by that change and let them be a part of the conversation."

