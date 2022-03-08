Roundtables

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO is launching this year's series of five roundtable discussions on veteran healing with a panel on MARCH 24th at 7p (ET).

The first panel, moderated by Exec. Dir. KAREN WORCESTER and Dir./Military & Veteran Outreach and former Army Capt. JOE REGAN, will feature AMERICAN RED CROSS Military and Veteran Caregiver Network Dir. MELISSA COMEAU and HERO'S BRIDGE CEO MOLLY BROOKS.

"As we approach VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY it is important for us to understand that nearly half of our Veterans are over the age of 65. These men and women are more likely to be managing two or more chronic conditions when compared to their non-veteran peers and they account for over half of Veteran suicide deaths," said REGAN. "Their care often is the responsibility of their loved ones -- spouses and children. All of us share a responsibility to fulfill President LINCOLN's promise to 'care for those who borne the battle' and because of that WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA is proud to bring together a team of people enabling those caregivers to help create a better understanding of the Veteran's and caregiver's experience."

The online streaming station is soliciting questions for the panel on FACEBOOK and at waaradio@wreathsacrossamerica.org through MARCH 14th.

