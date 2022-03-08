Eminem (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

EMINEM has reached the top of the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA's list of most rewarded musicians for singles, adding 73.5 million new Gold & Platinum Program certifications. The additions bring EMINEM's total to 227.5 million certifications (166 million for singles, 61.5 million for albums), including a combined six RIAA Diamond awards, the newest being for "Curtain Call: The Hits," his third Diamond album.

RIAA Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZIER said, “These awards recognize EMINEM’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years. With today’s announcement, EMINEM becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to EMINEM and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M Vice Chairman STEVE BERMAN said, “INTERSCOPE joins AFTERMATH in congratulating MARSHALL, PAUL, and the entire SHADY team on this remarkable achievement. It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music. The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun.”

