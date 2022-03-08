Beta Release

AMAZON is launching its do-it-yourself DJ app AMP with a limited-access beta in the U.S. The free app allows users to create their own live radio shows using AMAZON's catalog of what it quantifies as "tens of millions" of licensed songs from labels like UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, WARNER MUSIC GROUP, and indies like BEGGARS GROUP, BELIEVE, CD BABY, and PIAS. No subscription is necessary, although users must have an AMAZON account and the app is at least initially available only for iOS device users; creators will be able to take live calls.

To demonstrate the app, AMP is offering some celebrity-hosted shows, including NICKI MINAJ in a revival of her "QUEEN RADIO," PUSHA T, TINASHE, LINDSEY STERLING, TRAVIS BARKER, LIL YACHTY, and BIG BOI, plus radio hosts ZACH SANG, KAT CORBETT, CHRISTIAN JAMES HAND, and GUY RAZ, YOUTUBE personalities TEFI PESSOA and NIKITA DRAGUN, and writers from FADER.

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” said AMP VP JOHN CIANCUTTI. “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio -- spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming -- with all that's made possible by today’s technology. You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. AMP makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves. We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows.”

On the celebrity shows, CIANCUTTI added, “By bringing these incredible personalities into the beta, creators can experience AMP in a way that drives the feedback needed to build the app together, ahead of a public launch later this year.”

SANG, who recently left his syndicated radio show, said, "The democratization of content creation is what humans crave and what has shaped the TV and music industries of today. With AMAZON’s AMP, we're handing the people the power to create and take part in radio like they’ve never been able to before and is going to pave the way for the next generation of radio creators and listeners alike."

