Sanders (Photo: Josh Huskin / NPR)

"IT'S BEEN A MINUTE" host SAM SANDERS has exited NPR to join NEW YORK MAGAZINE as host of a new podcast for the pop culture VULTURE vertical. SANDERS, who has hosted "IT'S BEEN A MINUTE" for five years and has been with the network for 12 years, will start with the magazine in APRIL and will develop and host the as-yet-unnamed show for the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK with Editorial Dir./Audio HANNA ROSIN and VULTURE Editor NEIL JANOWITZ, with the show projected to launch in the SPRING.

“SAM is simply the perfect person to develop and host a VULTURE show,” said NEW YORK MAGAZINE Editor-in-Chief DAVID HASKELL. “He built something extraordinary at NPR, a thrilling and curious and often moving show about culture, and I cannot wait to see what happens when his omnivorous, curious intellect joins up with the powerhouse culture editors at VULTURE and NEW YORK.”

“SAM and VULTURE are a match made in Heaven,” said ROSIN. “Both know everything, know what they love, and are sure to bring out the best in the other.”

“I have been incredibly jealous of VULTURE for years. They’re always writing the pieces I wish I’d thought of first, and covering the culture in ways that aren’t just new and fresh, but also game-changing and conversation-shifting,” said SANDERS. “Getting the chance to showcase and work alongside the journalists I’ve been trying to keep up with for so long is more than just a dream come true; it’s a match made in heaven. And to be supported by such a storied institution as NEW YORK MAGAZINE, and the truly ascendant VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK -- what a dream! There’s really no way this isn’t going to be amazing. Excited is an understatement.”

« see more Net News