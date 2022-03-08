Pearce (Photo: Allister Ann)

AUDACY is hosting an all-female Country music event, "Leading Ladies," on MAY 11th at HARD ROCK LIVE at SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO in HOLLYWOOD, FL. The event, which AUDACY is promoting as being in honor of TODAY's INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY, will feature performances by CARLY PEARCE, GABBY BARRETT, LAINEY WILSON, LAUREN ALAINA, MORGAN WADE and TENILLE ARTS. The event is part of AUDACY's partnership with HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL and SEMINOLE GAMING.

“In a format mostly headlined by men, we’re proud to come together at the iconic GUITAR HOTEL to celebrate the talented women in Country music,” said AUDACY COO SUSAN LARKIN. “We’re equally as proud to stand with DOSOMETHING.org to raise a collective voice for the important work they bring to the table every day.”

“DOSOMETHING is honored to support AUDACY's ‘Leading Ladies’ program in celebration of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN's DAY,” said DOSOMETHING.org CEO DeNORA GETACHEW. “Music has the power to unite us. As one of the largest organizations dedicated to young people and social change, we know that when we come together to champion the causes that matter most to us, we can amplify our impact and build a community around shared values. We join AUDACY in celebrating the achievements of women in music while encouraging young women and girls to use their voices to achieve gender equality and break the bias.

Presale tickets for WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9)/MIAMI club members will be available for purchase tomorrow (3/9) at 10a (ET). Venue presale begins on THURSDAY (3/10) at 10a (ET), and general on-sale begins on FRIDAY (3/11) at 10a (ET). A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit nonprofit organization DOSOMETHING.org.

