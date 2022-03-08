Farber

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) has extended Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER's contract through APRIL 2024. In addition, an Executive Committee of the organization's Board of Directors has reinstated committees and activated new committees on bylaws, nominating, finance, strategy, investment, events, network, multicultural, and the NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM

The moves were made at the board meeting in ORLANDO MARCH 2nd-3rd, where STATENETS Partner/SOUTHEAST & MIDWEST Region CAROLYN FISHER officially joined the board to replace DAVE MARTIN.

RAB board chair and NEUHOFF MEDIA VP/COO MIKE HULVEY said, “We couldn’t be prouder of the accomplishments and progress RAB has made over the last two years. The executive committee wanted to be sure to position the trade association for strategic growth by engaging the entire board of directors in leading the path forward. We’re equally delighted FARBER will be leading the charge and guiding the development and execution of the strategy set forth by the committees and board of directors.”

