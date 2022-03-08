-
BTS Breaks Guinness Record For Social Media Followers
March 8, 2022 at 8:36 AM (PT)
BTS has set new records for INSTAGRAM, TWITTER And TIKTOK followers, according to the GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS.
The K-Pop group reached 60,151,959 followers on INSTAGRAM, blowing past their own record, certified in APRIL 2021, while on TWITTER, the group holds a record 44,167,059 followers; TIKTOK has BTS at #1 with 45.7 million fans following.
