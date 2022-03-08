-
Christian Music Broadcasters Announce Award Finalists
by Todd Stach
March 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM (PT)
CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS have announced finalists for the organization's annual special awards. The categories are Industry Achievement, Community Service, and RICH MULLINS Artist Impact.
CMB Gold and Silver members will vote and the winners will be announced at the Momentum Conference CMB Awards Dinner on FRIDAY (6/3) in ORLANDO.
Find more information about the finalists here.